Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.03. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 415.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

