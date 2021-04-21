Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

