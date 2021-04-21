Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 114,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

