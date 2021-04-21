Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $384.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.07 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Exact Sciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 37,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,518. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.