Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $610.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.48 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

PRI stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.07. 125,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,230. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

