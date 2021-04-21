Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce sales of $196.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.91 million and the highest is $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $196.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $850.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $45,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 45,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

