Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.10). U.S. Concrete posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $345,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 326,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.