Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

