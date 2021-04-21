Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $805,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

