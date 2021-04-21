Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MONOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

