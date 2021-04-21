Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $26,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

