Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

