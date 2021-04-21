Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.