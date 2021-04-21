Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) to “Buy”

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

OTCMKTS ADOCY remained flat at $$11.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Adocia has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

