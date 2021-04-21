Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Buy

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $115.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

