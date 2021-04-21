Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.