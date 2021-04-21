Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Buy

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 126,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

