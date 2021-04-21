Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to “Buy”

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

