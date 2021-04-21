Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to “Hold”

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Indivior has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indivior (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.