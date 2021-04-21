Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.88 ($117.51).

FRA ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

