Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.94 or 0.00432454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00166795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00207376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005360 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.