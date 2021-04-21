Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Approximately 12,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.81. The stock has a market cap of £40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

