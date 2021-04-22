$0.01 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO opened at $51.17 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,705.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

