$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NN posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. THB Asset Management increased its stake in NN by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NN in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NN by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in NN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

