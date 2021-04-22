-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SANW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

