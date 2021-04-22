$0.12 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

LOCO stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $644.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

