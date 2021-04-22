$0.17 EPS Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 532.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.