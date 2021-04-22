$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fanhua.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of FANH opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,357.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

