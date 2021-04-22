-$0.30 EPS Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.15). Centogene posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26.

CNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,311. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

