$0.42 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.