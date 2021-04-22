$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Denbury posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.