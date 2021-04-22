$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $510.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

