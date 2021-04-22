$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,876. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

