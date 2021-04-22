-$0.69 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunic by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,147. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

