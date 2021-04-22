-$0.89 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,500. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

