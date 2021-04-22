0x Price Reaches $1.67 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. 0x has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $219.50 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

