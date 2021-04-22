$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 891,897 shares of company stock worth $49,089,745 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.80. 1,199,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

