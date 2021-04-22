10,000 Shares in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.