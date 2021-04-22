10,000 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $3,133,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

