10,277 Shares in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Alpha Pro Tech makes up about 2.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.