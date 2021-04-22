$128.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $128.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $118.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $548.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $561.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $602.25 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $619.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 268,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,902. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

