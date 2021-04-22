15,149 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.51. 5,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

