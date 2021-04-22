15,770 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 2,038.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379,113 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

