$18.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share of $18.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $20.64 and the lowest is $16.41. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $83.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $86.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $94.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,486.89 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $980.01 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,222.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.