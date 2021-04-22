$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $18.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. eGain posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million.

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 186,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

