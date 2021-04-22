1,935 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -137.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

