1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $32.07 million and $70,617.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00128093 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

