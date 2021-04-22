-$2.11 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.85. 295,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,252,318. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

