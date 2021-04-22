$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $3.26 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $24.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.27 million, with estimates ranging from $51.63 million to $56.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

INTZ opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.