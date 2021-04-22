20,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSPK opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

